David Michael, My Old Man Said, external

There's no doubt that Tyrone Mings' injury on the opening day of the season rocked Aston Villa. However, Unai Emery had already been preparing an alternative centre-back pairing at the start of preseason.

During Villa's USA pre-season tour, the Villa boss initially fielded the tried and tested pairing of Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa against Newcastle United in their opening friendly. However, in the second half of that match, Diego Carlos and Pau Torres came on to replace them.

In the following game against Fulham, Emery opted to start with the Torres and Carlos combo. It was clear that Emery saw potential in them as a pairing.

Both of them had Europa League-winning pedigree, but more importantly, they were both known for their ball-playing abilities and their astuteness in carrying the ball out from the back. Qualities integral to Emery’s vision of how Villa should play.

In La Liga, last season, Torres made more progressive carries than any other player. Nevertheless, he needed to adapt to the Premier League, as Carlos still did, having missed most of last season with injury.

The plan was potentially to blood them as a pair in the Europa Conference League, while Mings served as Emery’s insurance policy to the rigours of the Premier League.

Emery also tried playing a third hybrid centre-back in preseason and Konsa played that role against Burnley, successfully covering the right-back position. This setup could potentially enhance Villa's defensive solidity in the short-term.

While Mings is a big miss for Villa, fortunately, Emery operates like a chess player in football, always several moves ahead.

