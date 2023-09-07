What do the stats say about Killie's league season so far?

Four games, four points. After opening the Premeiership with a memorable win over Rangers, Kilmarnock have stumbled somewhat, and headed into the international break on the back of successive defeats.

Firepower is proving an issue in the early stages of the campaign. With just two goals scored, Killie have the joint lowest total in the division and are the only side yet to net from open play.

When you consider the Rugby Park men's expected goals (XG) is 3.73, it shows they've not been making the most of their opportunities.

It's not a case that they haven't been getting forward - only the Old Firm and Hearts can top Killie's 95 touches in the opposition box and 50 shots. Yet, just 14 efforts on target and a conversion rate of 4% - the second lowest behind Hearts' 3.9% - points to a lack of finesse and composure in front of goal.

Winger Matty Kennedy has yet to open his account but has fired in a joint league high 13 shots and won 11 fouls, second only to Motherwell's Callum Slattery.

At the other end of the pitch, Killie have conceded just three goals - only Rangers and Hearts have shipped fewer - and are outperforming their XG against of 4.61. Solid.

Brad Lyons - the goal hero against Rangers - stands out in the individual stats. The defender has won possession 38 times - the second highest total of any player in the league - and his 11 tackles are also in the top five.