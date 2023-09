Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United youngster Alvaro Fernandez is set to join La Liga outfit Granada on loan.

With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both injured for an extended period, there was some suggestion United manager Erik ten Hag would give the 20-year-old some first-team experience.

However, the arrival of Sergio Reguillon meant that will not happen.

Instead, Fernandez will return home to further his footballing education.

