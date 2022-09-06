This week sees the return of the Champions League and there is plenty of Premier League action to come at the weekend. BBC Radio 5 Live will have you covered across all the action.

Wednesday, 7 September

Napoli v Liverpool (20:00)

Saturday, 10 September

Leicester v Aston Villa (15:00)

Tottenham v Manchester City (17:30)

Sunday, 11 September

Arsenal v Everton (14:00)

West Ham v Newcastle (14:00)

Crystal Palace v Manchester United (16:30)

All times BST