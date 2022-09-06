This week's live football commentaries
- Published
This week sees the return of the Champions League and there is plenty of Premier League action to come at the weekend. BBC Radio 5 Live will have you covered across all the action.
Wednesday, 7 September
Napoli v Liverpool (20:00)
Saturday, 10 September
Leicester v Aston Villa (15:00)
Tottenham v Manchester City (17:30)
Sunday, 11 September
Arsenal v Everton (14:00)
West Ham v Newcastle (14:00)
Crystal Palace v Manchester United (16:30)
All times BST