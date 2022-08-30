Ramirez and Bates 'still Aberdeen players'

After the win against Annan Athletic, Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin gave an update on Christian Ramirez and Daivd Bates, who did not make the matchday squad with the transfer window closing on Friday morning.

"For the time being both players are contracted to the club," he said. "They're disappointed not to be involved, both want to play more regularly.

"But there are players in my opinion who are ahead of both of them at the moment.

"Both Bates and Ramirez are used to playing week in and week out. They will want regular football. Whether they force their way back into my team or not remains to be seen.

"But for the time being they're still Aberdeen players until I'm told any different."

On the potential to add further signings, Goodwin said: "We don't need to be too busy. We have spoken about one or two different options. But there's no panic from us, we've done a lot of good business up to now.

"We've got a very strong squad. Hayden Coulson unfortunately was missing through injury tonight. Connor Barron, who was outstanding last season, hasn't kicked a ball yet, and Callum Roberts has struggled with injury. We have three quality players to come back into the fold.

"There's no real urgency for us to do anything but we are in a position to do so if the right one becomes available."