We've been asking for your thoughts on how likely Liverpool are to win the quadruple this season.

Here are some of your views so far:

Joseph: I think it's always possible. On our day, we can beat any team in the world, the real question is whether we have the legs in us to keep playing at this tempo for so long. A possible 63 games in a single season is gruelling, without the addition of international duty. Have to hope the squad rotation is enough to keep us fresh each week.

Garry: Absolutely sick of the media going on about a quadruple. No fan or player is even thinking that. It's more likely that we won't win another trophy than winning another three so give it a rest.

Christian: I think if there is any team that could get just beyond that over-exertion and find the required bit of luck, it would be Liverpool and our fans pushing them. It's still a huge demand for the first team on their legs. We will need the entire squad fit to stand any chance. I'd take the title over all of it personally.

Dav: A Champions League semi-final looks favourable. Winning the Premier League, City v Liverpool at this stage of the season is anyone's guess. City with the home advantage won't mean all too much, this game will be played like a cup final, toss a coin. FA Cup v City, again another cup final match in my opinion, whoever wants it more will prevail!

