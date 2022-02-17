Aston Villa midfielder Ashley Young says "age is just a number" after his former team-mate James Milner made his 799th club appearance against Inter on Wednesday evening.

Milner made his debut as a 16-year-old for Leeds United in 2002 and has had a stellar career, taking in spells at Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester City before joining Liverpool in 2015.

"He has been incredible throughout his career," Young told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "You can see the hunger he has with how he looks after himself and the way he conducts himself on the pitch.

"He still has the passion and winning mentality. 800 career appearances is an amazing achievement, averaging 40 games per season.

"For Milly, age is just a number."

BBC Radio 5 Live football correspondent John Murray agreed pointing to Milner's late introduction against Inter as a sign of his enduring importance to the Reds.

"You can see how much Jurgen Klopp still relies on him by the fact he brought him on when they needed to see out the game," Murray said.

