Ryan: I can see NUFC staying up and finishing around 14/15th, due to the revitalisation of players underachieving, higher pressing and tempo, a much-needed clinical edge has been a massive help towards points and lastly the defensive players brought in have solidified a leaky back four. All in all this gives us a great platform to build on in the summer.

John: Everton, Norwich, Palace and Burnley should see Toon on 40 even if they don't take any points from the other games. This will help with summer recruitment as well and they can look forward to top 10 finishes going forward.

Stuart: I think we still have a fight on our hands but we are doing well currently!

What do you think? Let us know here if Newcastle have pulled clear of danger