Leeds v Aston Villa - confirmed team news
It's a big night for Jesse Marsch, who takes charge of his first home game as Leeds boss since replacing Marcelo Bielsa.
Marsch, tasked with ensuring Leeds avoid a sixth successive defeat, makes just one change with Adam Forshaw recalled to midfield in place of Mateusz Klich.
Patrick Bamford will make an appearance from the bench, according to Marsch. It will be the striker's first since December.
Leeds XI: Meslier, Dallas, Ayling, Struijk, Firpo, Forshaw, Koch, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, James.
Subs: Klaesson, Bamford, Llorente, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Summerville, Greenwood, Klich, Shackleton.
Aston Villa are on the hunt for a third straight win and Steven Gerrard also makes just the one change, with Lucas Digne replacing Ashley Young at left-back.
Jacob Ramsey, who scored twice when the sides drew 3-3 at Villa Park in February, starts in midfield alongside Douglas Luiz and John McGinn.
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey, Watkins, Ings, Coutinho.
Subs: Olsen, Konsa, Sanson, Buendia, Traore, Young, Bailey, Chukwuemeka, Iroegbunam.