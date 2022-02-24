Ruthless Reds warm up for Wembley in style

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

Liverpool were looking for the perfect preparation before this weekend's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley - and they eventually turned on the style against struggling Leeds.

Jurgen Klopp said before the game he was not thinking about the title race and only concentrating on picking up three more league points.

Yet the Reds, who are in the fifth round of the FA Cup next week and have one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals after establishing a 2-0 first-leg lead against Inter Milan, remain very much in the hunt for four trophies after a ninth straight win in all competitions.

City were 14 points clear of Liverpool after beating Chelsea on 15 January, albeit Guardiola's side had played two games more.

But Klopp's men have impressively clawed back 11 of those to create the prospect of an exciting title race with 12 games left.

Liverpool have now scored 70 Premier League goals this season - two more than they managed in 38 games on their way to finishing third last season - and Mohamed Salah has 19 of those in another impressive season for the Egypt forward.