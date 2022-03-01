David Michael, My Old Man Said, external

Before the Brighton game at the weekend, Aston Villa supporters would have been forgiven for giving the League table a nervous once over to double check on the relegation picture.

After Villa’s single win in their past seven league games, Burnley’s sudden resurgence certainly had added a bit of anxiety to the season’s prospects.

The win over Brighton, though, swiftly eased both nerves and recent disgruntlement with the team. The victory saw a defence tighten with the return of Ezri Konsa, and a recalibrated attack take care of business in a more efficient manner than in recent weeks.

If Villa continue their improvement and cut out the unforced errors, they won’t have to worry about worst-case scenarios and should gain a comfortable mid-table position.

Ultimately, the rest of the season should act like a sandbox for Steven Gerrard to work out both his best formation and the players he can rely on.