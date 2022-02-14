Pep Guardiola has been speaking before his side get going in the Champions League knockout stages against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday.

Here is what the boss had to say:

Jack Grealish is "better" but still won't be available for the trip to Portugal, while Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer remain out.

Confidence in the squad is "high" and always has been. Guardiola says his side "behave well" and with the "highest standards".

On how his team keep their momentum and focus: "I say every day, compete for ourselves. Every three days, we've done that for the last years and will do that again tomorrow."

Guardiola is delighted with the way his squad are bonding. He says the "harmony right now is exceptional. Thanks to the captains and many reasons. It is exceptional". In a perfect theme for Valentine's Day, he puts that down to the past six years together: " We know each other perfectly".

