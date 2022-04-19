Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

It was disappointing to lose a third FA Cup semi-final in as many years at Wembley on Saturday.

It’s disappointing that the Treble is not possible, and so the focus for City now is just on the Premier League and Champions League.

I was particularly disappointed that a small number of City fans chose to deliberately chant during the one-minute silence that was held the day after the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough tragedy.

There have been far too many tragedies and disasters at football grounds during my lifetime, where football fans have attended a match and never returned home.

The crush at Ibrox in 1971, where 66 fans died and more than 140 were injured. The fire at Valley Parade in 1985 that killed 56 and injured more than 250. Also, in 1985 was the Heysel Stadium disaster that killed 39 and injured more than 600.

It beggars belief that anyone would disrespect an act of remembrance and it made me angry and upset to witness it.