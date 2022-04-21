Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal: Pick of the stats

Chelsea have conceded four or more goals in consecutive home league games for the first time since December 1989, when they lost 5-2 to both Wimbledon and Liverpool.

Arsenal have recorded their 250th Premier League away win, and their 709th all-time in the top-flight, second only to Liverpool’s 726.

Thomas Tuchel's side have suffered three straight home defeats in all competitions for the first time since November 1993, when the third match in that run also came against Arsenal (plus Norwich and Oldham).