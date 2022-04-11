Luke Reddy, BBC Sport

Enock Mwepu has been involved in five goals in his past five Premier League starts. The issue for Brighton is there's been a three-month spell from January to April when they have had to do without the powerful midfielder due to injury.

He was superb at Arsenal - making a goal, scoring a goal, breaking play up, running powerfully from midfield. You name it, he did it.

Brighton fans could be forgiven for thinking their team were already on summer vacations, such was the run of form they have been on. Maybe Mwepu's return will prove key in turning things around or maybe the club's players have simply turned a corner.

Yves Bissouma was rock solid at Emirates Stadium and seemed to switch between a midfield and defensive role with a fluid ease. It is testament to Graham Potter that he can coach players to be as effective and versatile as both Mwepu and Bissouma demonstrated here.

Potter said his side had to "suffer" late on as Arsenal pushed to get back into the game but anything other than three points would have been harsh on the Seagulls.

This was a complete display. They out-thought Arsenal and stood up to them admirably when there was something to cling on to.

Their remaining fixtures look very tricky but with more of this they can compete time and again.