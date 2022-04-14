Diogo Jota is battling a knock from the Benfica game but "there is a good chance he will be all right".

On Mohamed Salah not starting on Wednesday, Klopp said "the intensity of the game showed me it was 100% right to make seven changes".

When asked if Manchester City's Champions League match being in Madrid will work in Liverpool's favour, Klopp said: "Travelling is intense. Will it give us an advantage? I've no idea."

On if Liverpool and City can still surprise each other when they meet so often, Klopp said: "I think City were really strong and we were not at our best so I would like to see a game where we are at our best as well."

He said Liverpool will treat every game from now until the end of the season like a final.

The FA Cup "is a massive competition" and Klopp said "it means everything" to finally reach the semi-finals.

He said players practice penalties often and "the boys should know which corner they want to choose", but added it would be "really crazy if we have to go all the way".

On the fixture schedule, Klopp said "every hour counts" in recovery.