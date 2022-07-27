Christian Eriksen wants to play his part in helping Manchester United return to the top and says he wants to win a trophy during his time with the club.

The Denmark midfielder moved to Old Trafford on a three-year deal after his short-term contract at Brentford ended in June.

When asked how it feels to be a United player, he told the club website:, external "Ah, very new! It’s weird, I never thought it would actually happen, so to be here, like you say being a Manchester United player, it’s very special.

"I’m pretty sure the ambitions are, of course, to be top again. It’s the dream of the club and the history is now being the best, so I think the only aim is to go as high as possible and see where it takes us. But I think the aim is definitely to win something.

"I think not only with my arrival, but the whole thing has a good vibe to it. I mean, the whole club seems like it’s in a good place. So hopefully it’s something we can push on.

"I’ve seen the pre-season games, and it looks good. The team looks good. I think it’s definitely something that we can push for and I hope I can help the fans to be able to come to the games and enjoy the football that we’re going to play."