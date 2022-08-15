Efstathiou replaces Eales on Aberdeen board

Atlanta United's vice president of soccer operations and strategy, Dimitrios Efstathiou, will join the Aberdeen board.

The move follows the resignation of Darren Eales, who is joining Newcastle United.

Efstathio replaces Eales as Atlanta United's representative on the Pittodrie club's board.

The new member has a legal background having worked with Allen & Overy LLP in London, and has spent 11 years with Major League Soccer in legal, commercial and recruitment roles.