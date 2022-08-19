Lage on Nunes, team news and Gibbs-White

Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media ahead of Wolves' trip to north London to take on Tottenham Hotspur.

Here are the key lines from the media conference:

  • Wolves' only injury concern is winger Chiquinho.

  • Lage said there are currently "three groups" within his Wolves squad - those who had a pre-season with the club, those who were injured in pre-season and the new arrivals.

  • He said: "Its time for patience, to put everyone together, to link and then create one solid group and get the team to understand the way we want to play."

  • New arrival Nunes can be an "important player" for Wolves.

  • Lage said Nunes can give his new side "three parts of the game", adding: "He can drop to the defenders to build up the play, drive into space and he can get into the box."

  • Despite the signing of Nunes, Wolves' summer business may not be over with their boss confirming they are still searching for a striker.

  • Despite his recent exit, Lage was full of praise for Morgan Gibbs-White, saying: "In one or two years he can be a big impact in the Premier League and one of the best young players in the league."