Lage on Nunes, team news and Gibbs-White
Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media ahead of Wolves' trip to north London to take on Tottenham Hotspur.
Here are the key lines from the media conference:
Wolves' only injury concern is winger Chiquinho.
Lage said there are currently "three groups" within his Wolves squad - those who had a pre-season with the club, those who were injured in pre-season and the new arrivals.
He said: "Its time for patience, to put everyone together, to link and then create one solid group and get the team to understand the way we want to play."
New arrival Nunes can be an "important player" for Wolves.
Lage said Nunes can give his new side "three parts of the game", adding: "He can drop to the defenders to build up the play, drive into space and he can get into the box."
Despite the signing of Nunes, Wolves' summer business may not be over with their boss confirming they are still searching for a striker.
Despite his recent exit, Lage was full of praise for Morgan Gibbs-White, saying: "In one or two years he can be a big impact in the Premier League and one of the best young players in the league."