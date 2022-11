Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers and Dundee United's Dylan Levitt are still waiting for their first appearance at the World Cup following USA's 1-1 draw with Wales.

American defender Carter-Vickers and Welsh midfielder Levitt were unused substitutes at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar.

USA's next match is on Friday against Group B leaders England, who beat Iran 6-2 earlier on Monday, and Wales take on Iran on Friday morning.