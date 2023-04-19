Mouth-watering clash for Aberdeen's 5000th game

Liam McLeod, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen will play their 5000th competitive match when they face Rangers in a mouth-watering clash on Sunday at Pittodrie. While their visitors’ title hopes have been all but extinguished, the Dons are aiming to improve their chances of finishing third and the relative riches that will likely provide them.

Having just celebrated their 120th birthday and with their 40th Cup Winners’ Cup and Super Cup anniversaries around the corner, it’s been a time to reminisce for the club and its fans, but it is their season-resurrecting run that is capturing the imagination.

Aberdeen-Rangers games are always charged occasions, particularly at Pittodrie and this will be an acid test for Barry Robson. A first home win over Rangers in almost seven years could be crucial to their hopes of a top three finish; James Maddison being the last man to score the winning goal against them at Pittodrie with his late free-kick in September 2016.

With the post-split fixtures potentially handing the Dons trips to Ibrox, Tynecastle and Paisley, and with one of their remaining home games against a seemingly indestructible Celtic, Robson will be targeting all three points against an opponent that has dished out plenty heartache to them this season.

Whilst the January capital capitulations and dismay in Darvel stick out like a sore thumb for Aberdeen this season, their two most recent games against Rangers caused huge angst for former manager Jim Goodwin.

They surrendered a 2-1 lead deep into second half stoppage time in the earlier Pittodrie league meeting, before throwing another lead away in the League Cup semi-final defeat at Hampden Park.

It is now 14 without a win for the Dons over their bitter rivals, who have a season-salvaging Scottish Cup semi final a week later. Will the stars continue to align for Robson as the club toasts its latest milestone?