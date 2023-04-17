Can Arsenal keep believing?

Arsenal's "mental resilience" is under question according to former Premier League striker Chris Sutton.

The Gunners are facing scrutiny after giving away a two-goal lead to draw at West Ham on Sunday, one week on from doing the same in a 2-2 draw at Liverpool.

Sutton said: "The question to Arsenal fans is 'was today the day where their title dream ended?'

"For Arsenal to squander, in the last two games, two-goal leads, you have to question whether they have that mental resilience to go on and win the title now."

Mikel Arteta's side sit four points clear at the top of the Premier League, though Manchester City have one game in hand in second.

"The key for them now is don't let the doubt creep in," said former England defender Matt Upson on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"The job for Mikel Arteta and his staff is to not allow the players to feel down or negative about themselves.

"But the manner of how Arsenal lost that two-goal lead will be a concern for Arteta, who looked a bit of a dejected figure, understandably.

"You have to keep winning and this fixture was a massive opportunity - they started brilliantly but they've just let it slip away again. What that means for them psychologically moving forward is going to be interesting to see.

"They are still in a great position - you have to maintain that mentality, you have to keep believing, that's the job for Arsenal at the moment and they have to keep it rolling on."