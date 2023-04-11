Enzo Fernandez said Chelsea are "not afraid" of 14-time Champions League winners and will head into Wednesday's quarter-final first leg with no pressure.

The World Cup winner added that Chelsea won't let their poor season and recent managerial change affect them against Carlo Ancelotti's side, who sit second in La Liga.

He said: "Obviously within the season changing coach is not easy, but we're mentally prepared to play tomorrow.

"We're not afraid. There is respect because this is a football match and we know the quality they have. We will try to have great defensive work and make a wonderful match.

"I try not to have pressure in football, just to enjoy it. There is responsibility in this match but there is no pressure, I always try to enjoy. You don't have to be afraid and lets hope tomorrow is a big show."

Frank Lampard said Fernandez can emerge as a great leader for Chelsea over the years, but the midfielder doesn't believe he has reached his full potential at the club yet.

He said: ""I always aim to be a leader because when I started my roots in football I wanted to be an example and to help my colleagues. To be defined like that so young makes me happy and I would like to thank Frank for his words.

"I don't think I've got to my top level at Chelsea, I've not been there long and it it is a different league, different city. It's not easy but I'm trying to support my colleagues to do as best as possible."