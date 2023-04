Livingston defender Cristian Montano has recovered from a knock and should be available along with midfielder Stephane Omeonga, who is back in training. Ayo Obileye and Tom Parkes are long-term injuries.

St Johnstone defender Andy Considine remains suspended, while attacker Nicky Clark is out for the season after ankle surgery. Chris Kane, Charlie Gilmour and Callum Booth are still on the sidelines.