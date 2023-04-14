Southampton manager Ruben Selles has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League home game against Crystal Palace.

Here are the main headlines from his news conference:

Selles does not expect any of his injured players to return, including striker Che Adams, although full-back Tino Livramento is likely to feature for the Saints' B team on Friday as he builds up his match fitness.

He remains confident that the Premier League's bottom club can escape relegation: "We have shown how competitive we can be, we're still alive, we'll try to get three points on Saturday and then move forward to the last part of the season with attitude and commitment."

On whether Saturday's fixture is a "must-win" game: "It's a cliché of course but every game is a must-win. We need to put in a good performance to get the three points."

Selles believes Crystal Palace are playing a more direct style under Roy Hodgson than they did under Patrick Vieira, and Hodgson has been "clever in his approach".

Sign up for Southampton notifications