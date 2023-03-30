Crystal Palace v Leicester: Pick of the stats
- Published
After winning four consecutive Premier League games against Leicester City between 2017 and 2019, Crystal Palace are now without a victory in their past seven meetings.
Having kept a clean sheet in five of their six Premier League games before the World Cup break, the Foxes are the only side without one since the competition's resumption and they have conceded 22 goals in 12 matches.
Harvey Barnes is Leicester's joint-top scorer in the league this season with nine goals. He's only reached double figures in a league campaign once before - that was in 2018-19 and included nine goals for West Brom in the Championship.