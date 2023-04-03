Brentford head coach Thomas Frank feels his side could be going into "the most difficult game of the season" against Manchester United.

That's despite the Bees thrashing United 4-0 in August and going on to be challenging for a place in Europe next season.

"We are learning more from the defeats than the wins in general," said Frank.

"I think we potentially are going in to the most difficult game of the season if you take everything into consideration.

"Going into the biggest ground, the most fans, the loudest, against a very good side that are more stable under Erik ten Hag and his staff, who have done a very good job.

"They've just won their first title, they are fighting for a Champions League spot, plus they lost yesterday so they want to bounce back, and we beat them last time so they will want to double bounce back - they’re a team of very good players."

If Brentford were to beat Manchester United on Tuesday, they would sit just four points behind them with nine games left of the season, but the Dane still wants his side to "keep improving".

"Before the season everyone was talking about second season syndrome," said Frank.

"I was saying I didn't believe in it but I respect the league. Success was to finish 17th and every position above that would be even more success.

"We need to be consistent in what we do, keep working on bits in the offensive play, and keep going for the win."