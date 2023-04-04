The latest episode of the How to Buy a Football Club podcast is available to listen to on BBC Sounds.

As Manchester United begin to struggle in their fight for a top four finish, BBC Sport's Football Reporter Simon Stone is joined by Jamie Jackson, the Manchester United correspondent for the Guardian and Observer, to discuss whether missing out on Champions League football next season could impact the sale of the club.

They look into the question of what the Premier League's new club ownership rules could mean for Sheikh Jassim.

Simon also takes a trip to FC United of Manchester, the club formed in 2005 by fans who were unhappy with the Glazers takeover of Manchester United.

