Ex-England defender Micah Richards says he is "worried" about Leicester's chances of avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

The Foxes, who sacked manager Brendan Rodgers on Sunday, are second from bottom of the table and two points from safety.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Richards said: "About a month ago, myself and Chris [Sutton] were asked who we were worried about the most [to be relegated] and we both didn't say Leicester. Now you ask the same question and I'm actually worried about them now. If [James] Maddison's not involved in the game, [Harvey] Barnes can't get involved, [Patson] Daka can't get involved and they just look a really ordinary side."

Rodgers led Leicester to consecutive fifth-placed finishes in the Premier League and won the FA Cup in 2021.

Reacting to Rodgers' exit, ex-Chelsea striker Sutton said: "I think his reputation is still intact.

"A lot of Leicester fans are angry with the way this season has played out, but I think they will look back in years to come with fondness. He's won an FA Cup, it still probably rankles that they missed out on a couple of top-four finishes and the brand of football has been pretty good up until this season."

