Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle - Analysis

Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

An incredible season came to an end with a decent and, probably deserved, point for Newcastle at Chelsea.

They started with real menace, particularly through Allan Saint-Maximin who gave Cesar Azpilicueta a torrid time in the first half. Anthony Gordon, who grabbed his first goal for the club, played his part too.

Chances were there for Newcastle to be taken but they were overpowered by Chelsea in the second half.

Seventeen-year-old Premier League debutant Lewis Miley came on and hit the bar to narrowly miss out on the fairytale beginning to his Newcastle career.

Eddie Howe and the board have met to discuss their summer budget but now the excitement can start.

Twenty years away from the top table of European football are over, and the future is now.