Analysis: Brentford 1-0 Man City

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Qualifying for Europe for the first time in their history would have been the icing on the cake for Brentford after a truly magnificent campaign from Thomas Frank's team.

The Bees needed to beat Manchester City and hope both Aston Villa and Tottenham drop points, but Unai Emery's side beat Brighton and Spurs cruised to victory over Leeds.

There was no hint of disappointment at full-time, however, with Frank and his players staying on the pitch long after the final whistle to soak up the home fans' applause.

It was perhaps fitting that Ethan Pinnock, who signed a new four-year contract with the club on Saturday and played a key role in the Bees' promotion campaign in 2020-21, scored the all-important winner five minutes from time.

The 29-year-old's low finish was no less than Brentford deserved after pinning City back for large periods of the second half.

Frank's side finish the campaign in ninth place - their best top-flight finish in 85 years.