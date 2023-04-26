Rangers linked with Norwich's Dowell

Rangers are interested in Norwich City attacking midfielder Kieran Dowell, who is holding off on signing a contract extension until he knows whether his side can scrape into the promotion play-offs and step up to the Premier League. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, the 26-year-old linked with Rangers in January, has told the Yours Mine Away podcast that he was only told of interest from the Glasgow club by manager Ryan Lowe "the other day". (Football Scotland), external

Winger Ryan Kent looks set to quit Rangers this summer as his contract draws to an end, with Championship winners Burnley odds-on to sign the 26-year-old ahead of Leeds United, according to a leading bookmaker. (The Scottish Sun), external

Read Wednesday's Scottish Gossip in full here.