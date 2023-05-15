Leeds have condemned "completely unacceptable online abuse" directed towards Patrick Bamford and his family.

The striker missed a penalty against Newcastle on Saturday and has been subjected to abuse and threats by some individuals on Twitter.

In a statement on the club website, external, Leeds say: "The time for this behaviour to stop is now.

"Those making threats do not reflect our fan base and are not welcome at our club.

"We would like to thank all those supporters who have reached out to Patrick and his family to show their support."