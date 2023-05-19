Rangers boss Michael Beale has praised the "invaluable" quality and experience of Ryan Jack after handing the Scotland midfielder a new one-year deal.

Jack, 31, will spend a seventh season at Ibrox and Beale said: “I am delighted Ryan has signed a contract extension with the club as we continue to work behind the scenes in preparation for next season.

"I have worked with Ryan for a number of years, both in my previous time with the club and more recently since I returned, and he is a fantastic midfielder and an important member of our squad.

"The quality and experience he has is invaluable for this group as we all look forward to an exciting summer and 2023-24 campaign."

Jack described his decision to re-sign as a "no-brainer", adding: "I love playing for the club and I love being here."