Arsenal have launched their new home kit for the 2023-24 season which they say celebrates "the joy and pride in moving forward together".

Bukayo Saka, fresh from signing a new long term contract at the club, joined more than 300 supporters and members of staff in the seats at Emirates Stadium to reveal the new kit.

"Celebrating this moment together makes us excited to wear this shirt next season," he said.

"It’s so powerful when we know teammates, supporters and friends are driving us on. We’re stronger when we’re moving forward, together.”

The new home kit will be worn for the first time in Saturday's WSL game against Aston Villa at Meadow Lane whilst the men's team will wear it on Sunday when they host Wolves at Emirates Stadium.