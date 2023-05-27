Harry Kane "has got all the power" when it comes to his future and he may run his Tottenham contract down to open up more opportunities for himself next summer, says former Premier League midfielder Don Hutchison.

The striker was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City in the summer of 2021, but ended up staying after Spurs chairman Daniel Levy refused to enter into negotiations.

The 30-year-old England captain now has one year left on his Tottenham contract and is reportedly a top summer target for Manchester United.

However, Hutchison is unsure Kane would make the move to Old Trafford - even if Levy agreed to sell.

"Tottenham and Daniel Levy don't hold all the cards - Harry Kane holds all the cards in this scenario," the former Scotland international told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"If Levy says 'we need to cash in and sell you to Manchester United for £60m' but he says 'no thanks, I don’t want to go', he'll run his contract down.

"Kane has got all the power. He can choose if this is the summer that he leaves.

"He can go on a free next year - and if Kane stays for one more year, it opens up the possibility of Real Madrid, of Bayern Munich, of Barcelona, Liverpool, whoever.

"This summer, it feels like the only club that can come in is Manchester United - so he's got one club to choose from. Or he can wait 12 months and have four or five."

