Former Premier League goalkeeper Shay Given says "it seems a bit of a mess at Chelsea" after Brentford condemned the Blues to their fifth successive defeat.

The result means Chelsea have also lost more than five home league games in a single season for the first time since 1994-95.

Given told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "Chelsea looked poor. They made changes at half-time to try and freshen it up but the team that started had a lot of negativity.

"They were better second half but it seems a bit of a mess at Chelsea with what’s going on off the pitch. There is talk Mauricio Pochettino could be in by the end of the week but where does that leave Frank [Lampard] and where does it leave the players? They don’t know who is going to be in charge for the next game.

"It’s all a bit confusing. The owner has to take a bit of the blame as well. A lot of fans had gone home before the final whistle."

Did you know?

Chelsea have failed to score at home for the seventh time in the Premier League this season - their outright most in a single campaign in the competition.

Despite coming on at half time, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had the most shots in the match (four), while it was also the most that he has ever had in a Premier League game for Chelsea.

Cesar Azpilicueta scored his fourth own goal in the Premier League. No Blues player has netted more in the competition (level with John Terry).

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds