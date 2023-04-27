'Off the pitch at Chelsea seems a bit of a mess'
Former Premier League goalkeeper Shay Given says "it seems a bit of a mess at Chelsea" after Brentford condemned the Blues to their fifth successive defeat.
The result means Chelsea have also lost more than five home league games in a single season for the first time since 1994-95.
Given told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "Chelsea looked poor. They made changes at half-time to try and freshen it up but the team that started had a lot of negativity.
"They were better second half but it seems a bit of a mess at Chelsea with what’s going on off the pitch. There is talk Mauricio Pochettino could be in by the end of the week but where does that leave Frank [Lampard] and where does it leave the players? They don’t know who is going to be in charge for the next game.
"It’s all a bit confusing. The owner has to take a bit of the blame as well. A lot of fans had gone home before the final whistle."
Did you know?
Chelsea have failed to score at home for the seventh time in the Premier League this season - their outright most in a single campaign in the competition.
Despite coming on at half time, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had the most shots in the match (four), while it was also the most that he has ever had in a Premier League game for Chelsea.
Cesar Azpilicueta scored his fourth own goal in the Premier League. No Blues player has netted more in the competition (level with John Terry).