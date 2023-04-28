Chris Sutton's prediction: 1-1

I was at St Mary's Stadium on Thursday and Bournemouth really impressed me with their performance against Southampton.

As I've mentioned before, I haven't backed them often this season but they are a really well-balanced side and they should have won by a bigger margin than 2-1.

Leeds, meanwhile, are in desperate need a win after taking only one point from their past four games. Where will it come from though?

Javi Gracia's team are such a patchy side and it's hard to make a case for them playing well for long enough to win, but they might come up with enough to grab a draw if the Cherries take their foot off the gas.

Blanco's prediction: Leeds are poor - they are all over the place defensively - but I like them because of the style of football they played under Marcelo Bielsa when they first came into the Premier League. So I am putting them down to win this one. I doubt it will happen, I really do, but they will definitely put up a fight anyway. 1-2

Find out what Sutton and Blanco predicted for the rest of the weekend's games and cast your vote