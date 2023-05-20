Liverpool 1-1 Aston Villa: Analysis

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport at Anfield:

This was a costly two points dropped by Liverpool, who really needed to win after Manchester United edged to a victory against Bournemouth that may be the key to sealing a top-four place.

The Reds came into the contest on the back of a resurgence in form, winning their last seven league games to spark hopes of playing in Europe's elite club competition next season.

But they trailed for a large part of the game against Villa and needed the intervention of substitute Roberto Firmino, who set the place rocking with his leveller in front of the Kop.

The Brazil forward will leave the club at the end of the season and has provided plenty of memorable moments in a red shirt - but he and his team-mates could not find a winner despite 10 minutes of added time.

Villa executed their gameplan to perfection and were on the verge of a famous victory before Firmino pounced.

The visitors defended stubbornly while also posing a threat on the counter-attack and despite the disappointment of the equaliser, they have guaranteed themselves a top-10 finish for the first time in 12 years.

Unai Emery has done a superb job as manager since replacing Steven Gerrard, long ago moving past the mandate of keeping the side in the league to becoming European contenders.