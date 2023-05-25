Vassell can be 'difference maker' as Bell urges Killie to go for the win

Former Kilmarnock goalkeeper Cammy Bell says Kyle Vassell can be the "difference maker" in the final-day relegation showdown with Ross County.

Striker Vassell scored a double in the 3-0 win over Dundee United - taking his tally to five goals in 10 games - as 10th-place Killie ensured they can no longer finish bottom.

Despite needing just a point at Rugby Park on Sunday to avoid the relegation play-off spot currently occupied by County, Sportscene pundit Bell believes his old side need to be “positive”.

“When you’re sitting in that situation where a draw is good enough it’s very difficult,” he said.

“Kilmarnock need to approach it by going to try and win the game. They need to be positive because they’ve got good players going forward.

“Vassell is a real force up front and in really good form, he could be the difference maker on Sunday.”