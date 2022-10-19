F﻿ormer Arsenal co-owner David Dein has revealed he wanted to make Sir Alex Ferguson the Gunners manager in 1986 before he left Pittodrie for Manchester United.

"I promoted Alex Ferguson to take on the job but some on the board were suggesting George Graham so I wondered if Alex, being a bit more experienced, could be manager and George No.2," Dein told the Sacked in the Morning podcast.

"﻿We discussed that but the board wanted George as an ex-Arsenal player and he had been in the lower division with Millwall.

"﻿The most difficult job in football is choosing the right manager and if you do that life can be easy."