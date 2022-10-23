Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, speaking to BBC: "It was a pity. I thought at least a draw was the fair result. We started well and had chances to score.

"The Newcastle goalkeeper made some good saves and in our best moment they scored this strange goal. I don't want to comment about that decision.

"Then a few moments later we conceded the second goal. We lost a bit of confidence and maybe that was the difficult point for us.

"My players then showed great determination and commitment. I don't have anything to complain about.

"We have two days to recover well because on Wednesday we have a vital game in the Champions League and continue to have injuries. We are not a top team where you can lose important players. We are trying to build something important but to do this we need time to improve the quality of the squad to play in two important competitions like the Premier League and Champions League."