S﻿teve Cooper says Nottingham Forest can't stew on recent decisions that have gone against them and must move on, starting with Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie against Tottenham.

S﻿aturday's controversial 2-2 draw with Brentford saw Forest concede a spot-kick for Dean Henderson's challenge on Yoane Wissa, while a number of their own penalty calls were turned down by referee Andre Marriner.

Speaking about that decision, Cooper said: "It went against us but I also have to focus on the two goals we conceded and the fact we should have been two or three up in the first half.

"If I sit here and talk about being hard done by that's not the right message to the players. We're not in a great position in the league, but I don't want excuses or blame - I want us to look at ourselves and how we can do better.

"The stuff out of our control hopefully, over the course of time, will even itself out.

"I don't want to be that guy who, in our position, comes in and moans about decisions when we have to make sure we do our bit as well as we can. If I give it too much air time talking about decisions that's not right for the club."