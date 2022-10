The League Cup semi-final between Rangers and Aberdeen will be played on Sunday, 15 January.

The Hampden tie kicks off at 15:00 GMT and will be live on Premier Sports.

VAR is in operation from the semi-finals onwards.

Rangers have lifted the trophy a record 27 times, with the last being in 2011, while Aberdeen last won the competition in 2014, defeating Inverness Caledonian Thistle.