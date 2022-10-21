Sutton's prediction: 0-2

Nottingham Forest only lost narrowly to Liverpool in last season's FA Cup but they obviously have a completely different team now, and they are struggling.

Forest held out for a point at Brighton on Tuesday and got a clean sheet, which might give them a bit of confidence, but they offered very little in front of goal.

They need to get the balance right between defence and attack and they badly need a victory, but it is hard to see them managing any of that against Liverpool.

The Reds were far from great themselves against West Ham in midweek but, even if they are not at their best, I'd still expect them to win.

Whelan's prediction: 0-2

I know where this one is going!

Bowman's prediction: 0-3

Liverpool to win, especially after that great game against Manchester City.

