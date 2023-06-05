Tom English, BBC Scotland

More and more people had been looking at what Ange Postecoglou has done before Tottenham came calling - the excellent signings, the attacking style, the relentless nature of his team and his coolness in the maelstrom of Glasgow football - but the really interesting stuff, the soul of the guy, can be found in his back story.

He could win any number of trebles with Celtic but nothing will match the tale of how he got to the club in the first place.

"I just can't believe what my parents went through," he once said. "What they would have gone through to take a young family halfway round the world, on a ship that takes us 30 days, to a country where they don't speak the language, they don't know a soul, they don't have a house, they don't have jobs.

"People say they go to another country for a better life. My parents did not have a better life, they went to Australia to provide opportunities for me to have a better life."

His sister, Liz, is five years older and recalls the early months in Melbourne. "They arrived here with just suitcases, having to care for two little children," she recalled in the documentary Age of Ange. "It was difficult for her [Voula, her mother]. I remember many nights hearing her crying."

Postecoglou's father - Dimitris, known as Jim - was a hard worker. Up early, home late, no nonsense. Football was his escape and his salvation.

On Sundays, he brought his son to South Melbourne Hellas, a club set up for Greek immigrants. There was church in the morning and football in the afternoon. That was the rhythm of life.

"As a kid, I just wanted to fit in, I didn't necessarily like the fact I came from another country and had a really long surname that nobody could get their mouth around. For a young boy the best way to fit in was sport," Postecoglou recalled.

Football wasn't just a game to play, it was his one opportunity to bond with his father, his hero, as he's described him.

In that documentary he's seen thumbing through his old comics and books. "It's why I keep them. It reminds me what my childhood was like. There was a lot of living in a fantasy football world that didn't exist here in Australia."

Read Tom's full piece on the making of Ange Postecoglou here