We asked for your views on Burnley's 2023-24 fixtures after they were released on Thursday.

Here are some of your comments:

Shaun: Looking forward to the City game. Newcastle, Spurs, Man Utd all in first six games - if I was a conspiracy theorist I’d think that was planned!

John: First match back in the Premier League is the curtain raiser against City, this could be worrying by starting the season rooted to the bottom of the table, were it not for the fixture gods then sending us to the Hatters for our first away game. Two real tests early. UTC!

Steve: First match Manchester City. The Gods love a coincidence!

Nick: Best time to play City. Catch them off guard early on.