Chris Kane is looking to put his injury troubles behind after signing a new one-year deal with St Johnstone.

The striker, 28, returned from a 16-month lay-off for the final two games of last season - scoring in the 2-0 win over Livingston - and aims to play a key role under new boss Steven MacLean.

Academy graduate Kane has made over 200 appearances and scored 36 goals in a Saints career spanning 10 years.

“I’m delighted to sign the extension and stay at the club I have been at since I was 15," he told the St Johnstone website.

"I look forward to getting back for pre-season soon and proving my fitness."