James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

West Ham United have failed to beat Brighton and Hove Albion in 12 (twelve!) consecutive matches.

It’s been more than a decade since we last beat the Seagulls, but Saturday’s 4-0 Amex thrashing was far bigger than that infuriating record.

David Moyes’ men lacked appetite from the off and were second best in every department.

It was so disappointing after walloping Nottingham Forest and then dominating the first 75 minutes at Manchester United in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

The Old Trafford match proved, if fans somehow hadn’t realised already, Michail Antonio is nowhere near good enough to play up front for West Ham anymore.

We would be in the quarter-finals if it wasn’t for him.

Any striker worth their salt scores his first-half one-on-one and then squares to the two open players in the box instead of fluffing a tame effort at David De Gea at his near post in the second half.

About 6,000 fans paid £45 a ticket plus travel to support the team in Manchester on a Wednesday night. They deserve better.

But alas, supporters must accept the remainder of the season is likely to be rollercoaster-like.

There’ll be ups and downs, fun parts and scary bits, but ultimately we will be OK.

Viva the Europa Conference League, which returns on Thursday.