'Sacking doesn't change Hammell's legendary status'

Well it finally happened... Steven Hammell has left the club. I think I speak for all Motherwell fans when I say we have never wanted a manager to do well as much as I did with Hammell.

The man bled claret and amber and already was immortalised as a club legend.

However, he should never have been thrown head first into being our permanent manager after only working with the academy the last few years.

If he had gone and managed a team lower down the leagues then came to us with some experience under his belt I don’t think many people would have questioned it.

Now he’s out of a job he loved with the academy with nothing to show for it. Yes, it’s not all the board's fault. If tactics or players aren’t working, it’s up to you as the manager to do something about it.

The performance against Raith Rovers was embarrassing. The players showed no energy or desire to try get a result.

Wednesday is huge for us, especially since some of these players are now on their third or fourth manager since they signed for the club.

If we don’t beat St Mirren and at least a draw against Hearts I really don’t want to think about what may happen in the next few months.

I am trying to keep the faith, but with each passing week it gets harder and harder to justify. We are now managerless and without a chief executive going into what may become our first relegation since the 1980s and I am terrified for the future of Motherwell.

Thank you for your services over the years Steven Hammell, you’re a man with a heart of gold and one of the last people involved with Motherwell who showed a true love and care for us fans and for what the club stood for.

You will always be a legend to us fans regardless of how your time with us ended.